ISMT consolidated net profit declines 28.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.60% to Rs 575.07 crore

Net profit of ISMT declined 28.37% to Rs 29.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 40.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.60% to Rs 575.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 650.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.575.07650.5110.8612.2862.3479.4043.1466.6729.1340.67

