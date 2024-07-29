Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

New Delhi Television reports consolidated net loss of Rs 46.75 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Sales rise 34.19% to Rs 93.92 crore

Net Loss of New Delhi Television reported to Rs 46.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 34.19% to Rs 93.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 69.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales93.9269.99 34 OPM %-48.46-13.83 -PBDT-44.70-4.86 -820 PBT-47.02-7.08 -564 NP-46.75-8.13 -475

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

