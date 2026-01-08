Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Astra Rafael Comsys secures order worth Rs 275.27 cr

Astra Rafael Comsys secures order worth Rs 275.27 cr

Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 8:50 PM IST
From Indian Air Force

Astra Rafael Comsys, joint venture company of Astra Microwave Products, has bagged Rs. 275.27 crore (including taxes) worth of order on 8 January, 2026 from Indian Air Force for Integration of Software Defined Radio (SDR) on MiG-29 aircraft, Installation of Network Centric Application (NCO) on MiG-29 aircraft and Procurement of 24 SDRs for LCA Mk-1A aircraft.

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 8:50 PM IST

