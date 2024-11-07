Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Astral consolidated net profit declines 16.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Nov 07 2024
Sales rise 0.54% to Rs 1370.40 crore

Net profit of Astral declined 16.16% to Rs 110.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 131.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.54% to Rs 1370.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1363.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1370.401363.00 1 OPM %15.3316.15 -PBDT208.70225.50 -7 PBT148.80176.80 -16 NP110.00131.20 -16

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

