Astral consolidated net profit declines 16.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.54% to Rs 1370.40 crore

Net profit of Astral declined 16.16% to Rs 110.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 131.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.54% to Rs 1370.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1363.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1370.401363.0015.3316.15208.70225.50148.80176.80110.00131.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News