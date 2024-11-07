Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rail Vikas Nigam consolidated net profit declines 27.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Rail Vikas Nigam consolidated net profit declines 27.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 1.21% to Rs 4854.95 crore

Net profit of Rail Vikas Nigam declined 27.24% to Rs 286.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 394.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.21% to Rs 4854.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4914.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4854.954914.32 -1 OPM %5.286.07 -PBDT396.74485.83 -18 PBT389.31479.61 -19 NP286.88394.26 -27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Supriya Sule rules out reconciliation with Ajit Pawar while he's with BJP

BFSI summit LIVE: Data science can help pre-identify those vulnerable to cyber fraud, says Chugh

Donald Trump's comeback: Govt closely monitors potential impact on India

Trent Q2FY25 results: PAT rises 44.3% to Rs 338.75 cr despite headwinds

PKL 2024 Live score: Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi match begins at 8 PM

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story