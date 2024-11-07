Rail Vikas Nigam consolidated net profit declines 27.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.21% to Rs 4854.95 crore

Net profit of Rail Vikas Nigam declined 27.24% to Rs 286.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 394.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.21% to Rs 4854.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4914.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4854.954914.325.286.07396.74485.83389.31479.61286.88394.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News