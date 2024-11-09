Atul Auto consolidated net profit declines 28.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.11% to Rs 179.98 croreNet profit of Atul Auto declined 28.91% to Rs 5.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.11% to Rs 179.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 151.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales179.98151.11 19 OPM %7.2111.38 -PBDT11.0714.38 -23 PBT6.549.81 -33 NP5.417.61 -29
