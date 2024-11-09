Atul Auto consolidated net profit declines 28.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.11% to Rs 179.98 crore

Net profit of Atul Auto declined 28.91% to Rs 5.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.11% to Rs 179.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 151.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.179.98151.117.2111.3811.0714.386.549.815.417.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News