Poona Dal and Oil Industries standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the September 2024 quarter



Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
Sales rise 50.90% to Rs 37.09 crore

Net profit of Poona Dal and Oil Industries rose 25.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 50.90% to Rs 37.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales37.0924.58 51 OPM %0.841.06 -PBDT0.330.27 22 PBT0.280.22 27 NP0.200.16 25

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

