B & A consolidated net profit declines 0.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.35% to Rs 97.38 crore

Net profit of B & A declined 0.31% to Rs 25.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.35% to Rs 97.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 101.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

