Vamshi Rubber standalone net profit rises 46.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Vamshi Rubber rose 46.15% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.65% to Rs 22.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.22.2917.603.995.060.530.490.280.240.190.13

