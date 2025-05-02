Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Rupee strengthens to 7-month high; jumps past Rs 84 per dollar mark

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 11:05 AM IST
The Indian rupee surged to its highest level in seven months against the dollar on Friday morning tracking pull back in dollar overseas and sharply higher local shares. Indian equities were propped up by prospect of easing global trade tensions after China said it is evaluating trade talks with the US. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 764 points, or nearly 1 percent, at 81,006 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index jumped 183 points, or 0.8 percent, to 24,517. Moreover, buoyant foreign fund inflows and nternational crude oil lingering below $60 per barrel mark is keeping the local currency supported. At the interbank exchange rate, INR opened at Rs 83.98 per dollar and climbed to a high of 83.76 so far during the day, a level last seen end September 2024. On Wednesday, rupee surged 38 paise to 84.58 against the US dollar.

First Published: May 02 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

