JSW Infra rises as Q4 FY25 PAT jumps 57% YoY to Rs 516 crore

JSW Infrastructure rose 2.30% to Rs 299.85 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 56.67% to Rs 515.58 crore on a 17.04% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,283.18 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 39.29% YoY to Rs 581.35 crore during the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

EBITDA stood at Rs 730 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, up 6.57% YoY. EBITDA margin declined to 53.2% in Q4 FY25 from 57.1% in Q4 FY24.

The company handled 31.2 million metric tons of cargo during the quarter, reflecting a 5% YoY growth, driven by strong performance at coal terminals in Mangalore, Ennore, and Paradip, along with contributions from the interim operations at the Tuticorin and JNPA Liquid Terminals. This was partially offset by lower volumes at the iron ore terminal in Paradip.

The company also saw strong growth in third-party volumes, which grew by 11% YoY. As a result, third-party volumes accounted for 50% of the total cargo handled in Q4 FY25, up from 47% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Meanwhile, the board of JSW Infrastructure also recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.80 per equity share of Rs 2 (40%), subject to shareholder approval at the ensuing AGM.

JSW Infrastructure, a part of JSW Group, is the second largest commercial port operator in India in terms of cargo handling capacity. It develops and operates ports and port terminals pursuant to port concessions.

