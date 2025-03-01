Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Atul Auto reports 26% YoY increase in Feb'25 sales

Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Atul Auto has reported a 26.09% rise in total auto sales to 2,900 units in February 2025 from 2,300 units in February 2024.

For the period April to February 2024, the company's total sales aggregated to 30,319 units, registering a growth of 32.33% from 22,911 units sold in the same period a year ago.

The companys domestic sales jumped 11.32% to 2,360 units in February 2025, compared to 2,120 units posted in February 2024.

Atul Auto is a leading three-wheeler manufacturing company in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. It has a complete range of 3-wheeler products across the fuel range: diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG, and electric.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 52.6% to Rs 7.75 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 5.08 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Total revenue from operations grew by 27.8% year on year to Rs 193.41 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The counter tumbled 3.12% to end at Rs 439.30 on Friday, 28 February 2025.

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

