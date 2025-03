North Eastern Electric Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 314.80% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.75% to Rs 961.22 crore

Net profit of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation rose 314.80% to Rs 43.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.75% to Rs 961.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 944.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.961.22944.7245.9443.68315.44301.22107.8272.8543.4310.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News