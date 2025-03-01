OPG Power Generation Pvt standalone net profit declines 90.94% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 40.85% to Rs 296.99 crore

Net profit of OPG Power Generation Pvt declined 90.94% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 27.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 40.85% to Rs 296.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 502.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.296.99502.068.9212.7823.2254.498.6933.822.5327.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News