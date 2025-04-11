Aurionpro Solutions announces acquisition of Fintra Software

Aurionpro Solutions announced the acquisition of Fintra Software to enhance its Transaction Banking offerings. The proposed transaction includes acquisition of 100% stake in Fintra including all the intellectual property rights and resources. This acquisition promises to deliver an integrated front-to-back solution for cash and trade management, strengthening Aurionpro's transaction banking capabilities in the market.

Aurionpro's expertise in transaction banking solutions, combined with Fintra's strong back end capabilities in trade finance, creates a synergy that caters to the evolving needs of corporate banks.

By integrating end-to-end processes from issuing to closing Letters of Credit, handling Open Accounts, and facilitating Supplier and Buyer Finance this collaboration ensures seamless operations and enhances value for corporations banking through Aurionpro's clients.

This acquisition will help create the next generation of transaction banking platform by incorporating cutting-edge trade automation that leverages the Enterprise AI framework developed by Arya.ai, the AI focused subsidiary of Aurionpro.

