Anand Rathi Wealth consolidated net profit rises 29.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.45% to Rs 221.96 crore

Net profit of Anand Rathi Wealth rose 29.77% to Rs 73.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.45% to Rs 221.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 184.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.28% to Rs 299.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 224.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.65% to Rs 939.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 724.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

