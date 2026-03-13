Aurionpro Solutions bags its first order in data centre segment

Aurionpro Solutions announced its largest-ever order win in the fast-growing data centre segment, secured from one of the leading hyperscale data centre operators. The multi-year mandate entails the development of a large, AI-ready green data centre in India, designed to support next-generation, high-density computing workloads. Valued at close to Rs 350 crore, the engagement covers comprehensive design, detailed engineering, and end-to-end execution of MEP works, leveraging Aurionpro's in-house team of highly skilled specialists with expertise in mission critical infrastructure design.

Through this project, Aurionpro will partner in delivering its first AI-ready data centre, marking an important milestone as the Company contributes to the next phase of growth in India's technology ecosystem.