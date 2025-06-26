Volumes soar at Brainbees Solutions Ltd counter

Brainbees Solutions Ltd clocked volume of 329 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20.51 lakh shares

KNR Constructions Ltd, Raymond Lifestyle Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd, Apar Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 June 2025.

Brainbees Solutions Ltd clocked volume of 329 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20.51 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.87% to Rs.382.80. Volumes stood at 11.18 lakh shares in the last session.

KNR Constructions Ltd clocked volume of 200.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.11 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.04% to Rs.230.59. Volumes stood at 66.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd saw volume of 14.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.05 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.56% to Rs.1,160.00. Volumes stood at 1.21 lakh shares in the last session. Alok Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 937.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 82.00 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.32% to Rs.20.59. Volumes stood at 145.91 lakh shares in the last session. Apar Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 4.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58708 shares. The stock increased 9.07% to Rs.8,816.00. Volumes stood at 74753 shares in the last session.