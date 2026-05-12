Manorama Industries Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd and Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 May 2026.

Manorama Industries Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd and Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 May 2026.

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd tumbled 11.97% to Rs 769.95 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 47801 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9351 shares in the past one month.

Manorama Industries Ltd crashed 11.14% to Rs 1418.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51686 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6891 shares in the past one month.

Paisalo Digital Ltd lost 8.13% to Rs 44.76. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.59 lakh shares in the past one month. Sonata Software Ltd shed 8.04% to Rs 274.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.53 lakh shares in the past one month. Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd fell 8.00% to Rs 3685.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10113 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5881 shares in the past one month.