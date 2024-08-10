Auro Laboratories standalone net profit rises 5.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 43.81% to Rs 5.72 crore

Net profit of Auro Laboratories rose 5.63% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 43.81% to Rs 5.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5.7210.1823.0811.391.271.251.000.980.750.71

