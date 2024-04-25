Avantel consolidated net profit rises 26.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.50% to Rs 41.76 croreNet profit of Avantel rose 26.17% to Rs 12.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.50% to Rs 41.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 95.79% to Rs 52.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.27% to Rs 224.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 154.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
