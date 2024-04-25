Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avantel consolidated net profit rises 26.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Avantel consolidated net profit rises 26.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales decline 20.50% to Rs 41.76 crore

Net profit of Avantel rose 26.17% to Rs 12.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.50% to Rs 41.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 95.79% to Rs 52.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.27% to Rs 224.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 154.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales41.7652.53 -21 224.37154.45 45 OPM %43.4634.51 -36.4630.31 - PBDT18.3116.72 10 79.0442.44 86 PBT15.8515.19 4 71.5436.67 95 NP12.159.63 26 52.5526.84 96

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

