AWFIS Space Solutions consolidated net profit rises 713.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of AWFIS Space Solutions rose 713.77% to Rs 11.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.22% to Rs 339.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 232.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 67.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 17.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 42.26% to Rs 1207.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 848.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

339.69232.321207.54848.8234.1228.8933.3228.9193.0352.09319.51178.4311.931.3843.66-17.5711.231.3867.87-17.57

