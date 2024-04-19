Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axis Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1010.95, down 1.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.37% in last one year as compared to a 24.99% rally in NIFTY and a 11.77% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1010.95, down 1.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 22027.95. The Sensex is at 72674.25, up 0.26%.Axis Bank Ltd has lost around 2.3% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 47069.45, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 148.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 113.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1010.3, down 1.33% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd jumped 16.37% in last one year as compared to a 24.99% rally in NIFTY and a 11.77% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 14.12 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Axis Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

