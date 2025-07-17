Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axtel Industries slumps after weak Q1 performance

Axtel Industries slumps after weak Q1 performance

Image
Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Axtel Industries tumbled 4.60% to Rs 468.50 after the company reported 53.8% fall in net profit to Rs 1.90 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 4.11 crore in Q1 FY25.

Net sales declined by 39.1% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 27.22 crore during the quarter.

Total operating expenditure fell by 34.4% to Rs 25.71 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 2.17 crore, down by 59.4% from Rs 5.34 crore in Q1 FY25.

Axtel Industries (AIL) is engaged in manufacturing processing equipment, machineries, and systems for food processing industry. AIL offers complete process plants as well as individual equipment in the food processing value chain from raw material reception to final stages of processing in confectionery, malted drinks, aqua feed, ready to eat foods, bakery & biscuits, dairy products, beverages, instant mixes, snack foods, spices, condiments & seasoning segment.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LTTS gains after Q1 PAT climbs 1% QoQ to Rs 316 cr

Meson Valves India gains after securing Rs 20-cr order from BHEL

Viji Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sensex drops 133 pts; PSU bank shares slides

Escorts Kubota announces resignation of nominee director

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story