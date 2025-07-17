Axtel Industries slumps after weak Q1 performance

Axtel Industries tumbled 4.60% to Rs 468.50 after the company reported 53.8% fall in net profit to Rs 1.90 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 4.11 crore in Q1 FY25.
Net sales declined by 39.1% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 27.22 crore during the quarter.
Total operating expenditure fell by 34.4% to Rs 25.71 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Q1 FY25.
Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 2.17 crore, down by 59.4% from Rs 5.34 crore in Q1 FY25.
Axtel Industries (AIL) is engaged in manufacturing processing equipment, machineries, and systems for food processing industry. AIL offers complete process plants as well as individual equipment in the food processing value chain from raw material reception to final stages of processing in confectionery, malted drinks, aqua feed, ready to eat foods, bakery & biscuits, dairy products, beverages, instant mixes, snack foods, spices, condiments & seasoning segment.
