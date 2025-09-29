Tata Power's renewables subsidiary inks MoU with Bank of Baroda for financing solar projects

Tata Power Company said that Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bank of Baroda to facilitate financing solutions for MSME and commercial & industrial (C&I) customers opting for solar energy.

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) is one of Indias leading renewable energy companies and a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company.

Under this partnership, Bank of Baroda will extend financial assistance to borrowers purchasing solar equipment and projects of up to 10 MW capacity through TPREL or its authorized channel partners.

As of August 2025, TPREL has successfully completed over 2.49 lakh rooftop solar installations, achieving a cumulative capacity exceeding 3.6 GWp. In the C&I segment, TPREL has catered to a diverse set of customers across various sectors viz - hospitality, automotive, aviation, education, HVAC, chemical, steel, electronics, and textiles, among others.