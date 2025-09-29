Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Power's renewables subsidiary inks MoU with Bank of Baroda for financing solar projects

Tata Power's renewables subsidiary inks MoU with Bank of Baroda for financing solar projects

Image
Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Power Company said that Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bank of Baroda to facilitate financing solutions for MSME and commercial & industrial (C&I) customers opting for solar energy.

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) is one of Indias leading renewable energy companies and a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company.

Under this partnership, Bank of Baroda will extend financial assistance to borrowers purchasing solar equipment and projects of up to 10 MW capacity through TPREL or its authorized channel partners.

As of August 2025, TPREL has successfully completed over 2.49 lakh rooftop solar installations, achieving a cumulative capacity exceeding 3.6 GWp. In the C&I segment, TPREL has catered to a diverse set of customers across various sectors viz - hospitality, automotive, aviation, education, HVAC, chemical, steel, electronics, and textiles, among others.

Tata Power Company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It aims to produce electricity entirely through renewable sources. The company also manufactures solar rooftops and plans to build 1 lakh EV charging stations by 2025. Tata Power is Indias largest vertically integrated power company.

The companys consolidated net profit advanced 6.2% to Rs 1,262.32 crore on a 4.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 18,035.07 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.85% to currently trade at Rs 387.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jaykay Enterprises rises after arm bags Rs 7-cr order from Bharat Dynamics

Sealmatic India jumps on bonus issue plan

Softtech Engineers gains after securing Rs 17-cr order from AAI

EID Parry (India) Ltd Slips 2.67%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Surges 1.54%

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story