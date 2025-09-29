Tata Power's renewables subsidiary inks MoU with Bank of Baroda for financing solar projects

Tata Power Company said that Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bank of Baroda to facilitate financing solutions for MSME and commercial & industrial (C&I) customers opting for solar energy.
Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) is one of Indias leading renewable energy companies and a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company.
Under this partnership, Bank of Baroda will extend financial assistance to borrowers purchasing solar equipment and projects of up to 10 MW capacity through TPREL or its authorized channel partners.
As of August 2025, TPREL has successfully completed over 2.49 lakh rooftop solar installations, achieving a cumulative capacity exceeding 3.6 GWp. In the C&I segment, TPREL has catered to a diverse set of customers across various sectors viz - hospitality, automotive, aviation, education, HVAC, chemical, steel, electronics, and textiles, among others.
Tata Power Company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It aims to produce electricity entirely through renewable sources. The company also manufactures solar rooftops and plans to build 1 lakh EV charging stations by 2025. Tata Power is Indias largest vertically integrated power company.
The companys consolidated net profit advanced 6.2% to Rs 1,262.32 crore on a 4.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 18,035.07 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
The scrip rose 0.85% to currently trade at Rs 387.10 on the BSE.
