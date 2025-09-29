Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jaykay Enterprises rises after arm bags Rs 7-cr order from Bharat Dynamics

Sep 29 2025
Jaykay Enterprises advanced 3.17% to Rs 221.45 after the company announced that its step-down subsidiary, Allen Reinforced Plastics, has secured an order worth Rs 6.74 crore from Bharat Dynamics for manufacturing launcher tubes.

Jaykay Enterprises, part of the JK Group, is a premier provider of advanced defense technology and engineering solutions. The company specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of a broad range of high-tech Defense, Aerospace, SpaceTech & MedTech components. Its expertise spans across additive manufacturing, prototyping, CNC machining, and composite engineering.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 20.22 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 4.56 crore in Q1 FY25. Sales increased to Rs 55.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

Sep 29 2025

