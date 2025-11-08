B. D. Industries (Pune) standalone net profit declines 3.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.66% to Rs 32.93 crore

Net profit of B. D. Industries (Pune) declined 3.63% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 33.66% to Rs 32.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.32.9349.6415.0013.014.656.314.314.993.193.31

