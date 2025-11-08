Raj Oil Mills standalone net profit rises 41.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.98% to Rs 40.24 crore

Net profit of Raj Oil Mills rose 41.67% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.98% to Rs 40.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

