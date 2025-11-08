Capital Trade Links standalone net profit rises 1808.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.78% to Rs 5.34 crore

Net profit of Capital Trade Links rose 1808.33% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.78% to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5.345.5573.2256.043.140.432.950.422.290.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News