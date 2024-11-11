B.L.Kashyap & Sons consolidated net profit declines 21.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.17% to Rs 267.28 crore

Net profit of B.L.Kashyap & Sons declined 21.77% to Rs 9.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 18.17% to Rs 267.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 326.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.267.28326.627.538.8918.1219.4915.0116.969.3811.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News