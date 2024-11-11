Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / B.L.Kashyap & Sons consolidated net profit declines 21.77% in the September 2024 quarter

B.L.Kashyap & Sons consolidated net profit declines 21.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 3:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 18.17% to Rs 267.28 crore

Net profit of B.L.Kashyap & Sons declined 21.77% to Rs 9.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 18.17% to Rs 267.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 326.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales267.28326.62 -18 OPM %7.538.89 -PBDT18.1219.49 -7 PBT15.0116.96 -11 NP9.3811.99 -22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Supreme Court asks Delhi police to form special cell to impose firecrackers ban

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex settles flat at 79,496, Nifty at 24,141; IT, banks lead

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE SCORE: CHN 11-0 THAI; IND-MAL match begins at 4:45 PM

Flipkart achieves EV deployment target of over 10,000 in delivery fleet

Premium

We have a huge appetite for India talent, says FICO CEO Will Lansing

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story