B.L.Kashyap & Sons consolidated net profit declines 21.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.17% to Rs 267.28 croreNet profit of B.L.Kashyap & Sons declined 21.77% to Rs 9.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 18.17% to Rs 267.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 326.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales267.28326.62 -18 OPM %7.538.89 -PBDT18.1219.49 -7 PBT15.0116.96 -11 NP9.3811.99 -22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News