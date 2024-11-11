Sandhar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 46.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.22% to Rs 984.16 croreNet profit of Sandhar Technologies rose 46.59% to Rs 40.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.22% to Rs 984.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 884.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales984.16884.85 11 OPM %10.049.17 -PBDT92.2672.32 28 PBT50.0535.46 41 NP40.0227.30 47
