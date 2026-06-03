B2B Software Technologies receives order from Learnovate Technologies

B2B Software Technologies has received a work order from Learnovate Technologies aggregating to USD 1,62,754. The order pertains to implementation of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central ERP for Kongoni River Farm across Kenya and Ethiopia including ERP implementation, data migration, training, UAT, go-live and hypercare support Annual Maintenance / Offsite Support of 500 man hours per year and PO Automation Add-on licenses for Kenya & Ethiopia.