Enkei Wheels India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.56 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 7:01 PM IST
Sales rise 15.41% to Rs 238.62 crore

Net loss of Enkei Wheels India reported to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 5.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.41% to Rs 238.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 206.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales238.62206.76 15 OPM %4.0911.76 -PBDT6.7421.28 -68 PBT-6.039.35 PL NP-4.565.95 PL

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

