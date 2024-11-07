Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo Count Industries consolidated net profit declines 28.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Indo Count Industries consolidated net profit declines 28.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 7:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.67% to Rs 1035.85 crore

Net profit of Indo Count Industries declined 28.59% to Rs 81.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 114.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.67% to Rs 1035.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1008.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1035.851008.96 3 OPM %15.2016.31 -PBDT135.90171.07 -21 PBT110.79150.84 -27 NP81.54114.18 -29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Donald Trump's comeback: Govt closely monitors potential impact on India

Trent Q2FY25 results: PAT rises 44.3% to Rs 338.75 cr despite headwinds

PKL 2024 Live score: Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi match begins at 8 PM

Canada blocked Australian media for broadcasting Jaishankar's presser: MEA

Income-Tax dept searches Truecaller India offices in tax evasion case

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story