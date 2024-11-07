Indo Count Industries consolidated net profit declines 28.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.67% to Rs 1035.85 crore

Net profit of Indo Count Industries declined 28.59% to Rs 81.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 114.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.67% to Rs 1035.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1008.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1035.851008.9615.2016.31135.90171.07110.79150.8481.54114.18

