Dynavision consolidated net profit declines 37.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 3.30 crore

Net profit of Dynavision declined 37.34% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.302.2069.3978.182.042.031.491.990.991.58

