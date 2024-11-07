Page Industries standalone net profit rises 29.93% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.77% to Rs 1246.27 crore

Net profit of Page Industries rose 29.93% to Rs 195.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 150.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.77% to Rs 1246.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1125.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1246.271125.1322.5820.76285.09224.03262.47199.38195.26150.28

