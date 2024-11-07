Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Page Industries standalone net profit rises 29.93% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 7:00 PM IST
Sales rise 10.77% to Rs 1246.27 crore

Net profit of Page Industries rose 29.93% to Rs 195.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 150.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.77% to Rs 1246.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1125.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1246.271125.13 11 OPM %22.5820.76 -PBDT285.09224.03 27 PBT262.47199.38 32 NP195.26150.28 30

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

