Fidel Softech standalone net profit rises 43.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.71% to Rs 13.82 croreNet profit of Fidel Softech rose 43.64% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 44.71% to Rs 13.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13.829.55 45 OPM %21.4918.95 -PBDT3.232.23 45 PBT3.192.18 46 NP2.371.65 44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News