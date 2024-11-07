Fidel Softech standalone net profit rises 43.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.71% to Rs 13.82 crore

Net profit of Fidel Softech rose 43.64% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 44.71% to Rs 13.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.13.829.5521.4918.953.232.233.192.182.371.65

