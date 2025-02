Baid Finserv standalone net profit rises 31.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.87% to Rs 21.34 crore

Net profit of Baid Finserv rose 31.02% to Rs 4.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 21.87% to Rs 21.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.21.3417.5164.3970.656.496.736.325.064.733.61

