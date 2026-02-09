Associate Sponsors

Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit rises 121.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 6:07 PM IST
Sales rise 47.21% to Rs 892.37 crore

Net profit of Navin Fluorine International rose 121.77% to Rs 185.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 83.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 47.21% to Rs 892.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 606.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales892.37606.20 47 OPM %34.4724.30 -PBDT294.89137.58 114 PBT258.73108.02 140 NP185.4083.60 122

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

