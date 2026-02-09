Genpharmasec reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.83 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 369.69% to Rs 39.83 croreNet loss of Genpharmasec reported to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 369.69% to Rs 39.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales39.838.48 370 OPM %-3.118.37 -PBDT-0.671.37 PL PBT-1.331.27 PL NP-0.830.76 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content