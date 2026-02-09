Associate Sponsors

Genpharmasec reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.83 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Genpharmasec reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.83 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 6:07 PM IST
Sales rise 369.69% to Rs 39.83 crore

Net loss of Genpharmasec reported to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 369.69% to Rs 39.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales39.838.48 370 OPM %-3.118.37 -PBDT-0.671.37 PL PBT-1.331.27 PL NP-0.830.76 PL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

