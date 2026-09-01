Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 12396, up 2.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.27% in last one year as compared to a 1.92% slide in NIFTY and a 12.19% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

Bajaj Auto Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 12396, up 2.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 24107.45. The Sensex is at 77130.77, up 0.23%. Bajaj Auto Ltd has gained around 4.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28841.5, down 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.34 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 12480, up 3.22% on the day. Bajaj Auto Ltd is up 37.27% in last one year as compared to a 1.92% slide in NIFTY and a 12.19% slide in the Nifty Auto index.