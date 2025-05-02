Bajaj Auto sells 3.65 lakh units in April 2025

Bajaj Auto sold 3,65,810 units in month of April 2025 compared to 3,88,256 units in April 2024, recording a decline of 6%. Total sales comprise of domestic sales of 2,20,615 units (down 11% YoY) and exports of 1,45,195 units (up 4% YoY).

The company's 2-wheeler sales stood at 3,17,937 units (down 7% YoY) while commercial vehicle sales stood at 47,873 units (up 3% YoY).

