Indices opens higher; breadth strong

The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in early trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,400 level. Auto, private bank and media shares advanced, while IT stocks declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 355.70 points or 0.43% to 82,961.13. The Nifty 50 index rose 98.80 points or 0.39% to 25,419.65.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.26% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.54%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,116 shares rose and 827 shares fell. A total of 139 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 68.64 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,650.08 crore in the Indian equity market on 15 October 2025, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight: Axis Bank rose 3.11%. The company reported a 26.42% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 5,089.64 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 6,917.57 crore in Q2 FY25. Total income increased 1.22% YoY to Rs 37,594.81 crore in Q2 FY26. HDFC Life Insurance company shed 2.29%. The companys consolidated net profit increased 3.01% to Rs 448.29 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 435.18 crore in Q2 FY25. Net premium income jumped 13.59% YoY to Rs 18,871.23 crore in Q2 FY26. Oberoi Realty rose 3.48% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 29% to Rs 760.26 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 589.44 crore in Q2 FY24. Net sales increased 34.8% YoY to Rs 1,779.04 crore in Q2 September 2025.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.15% to 6.494 from the previous close of 6.507. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.7800 compared with its close of 88.0800 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement shed 0.57% to Rs 127,925. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.13% to 98.54. The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.59% to 4.022. In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement rose 49 cents or 0.79% to $62.40 a barrel.

Global Markets: Asian markets edged higher on Thursday, led by South Koreas Kospi index, which touched a record high during the session. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its 2025 growth forecast for South Korea to 0.9% from 0.8% in its October outlook, while also upgrading its projection for global economic growth. The IMF said the impact of U.S. tariffs remained at the modest end of the range, citing the private sectors agility in front-loading imports and reorganizing supply chains, the signing of new U.S. trade deals, and the overall openness of the global trading system as key supporting factors.