INR extends recovery near one and half month high

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
The Indian rupee continues to bounce higher around a one and half month high amid positive cues from equities on renewed hopes of a Federal Reserve rate cut. INR opened at Rs 87.76 per dollar and hit a high of 87.68 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee rebounded sharply by 75 paise to close at 88.06 against the US dollar, posting its biggest intraday gain in nearly four months, due to a surge in the domestic markets. Indian shares rose notably on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled two more quarter-point interest-rate cuts this year, citing a sharp slowdown in hiring. Investor sentiment was also underpinned by a weaker dollar in international markets and falling oil prices amid fears of an impending supply glut and trade tensions between the U.S. and China. As Sino-U.S. trade tensions rise, media reports suggested that the United States appears ready to fast-track a bilateral trade deal with India to diversify supply chains away from China. The benchmark BSE Sensex jumped 575 points, or 0.70 percent, to 82,605.43, snapping a two-day losing streak following mostly positive cues from global markets. The broader NSE Nifty index closed up 178 points, or 0.71 percent, at 25,323.55, while the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes rallied 1.1 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

