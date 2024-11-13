Bajaj Finance Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 6587.05, down 0.77% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 8.82% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 18.53% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finance Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6587.05, down 0.77% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23659.1. The Sensex is at 78018.99, down 0.83%.Bajaj Finance Ltd has lost around 8.62% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23563.65, down 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6591.75, down 0.89% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd tumbled 8.82% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 18.53% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 30.23 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News