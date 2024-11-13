Tata Power Company Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 402.2, down 2.89% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 55.17% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 31.64% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 402.2, down 2.89% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23659.1. The Sensex is at 78018.99, down 0.83%.Tata Power Company Ltd has lost around 13% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 10.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37705.65, down 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 70.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 112.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 403, down 2.8% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd jumped 55.17% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 31.64% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 42.44 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

