Bajaj Finance standalone net profit rises 16.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.47% to Rs 14991.41 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Finance rose 16.63% to Rs 3705.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3177.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 26.47% to Rs 14991.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11853.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.14991.4111853.9166.2868.085182.624453.214978.064291.303705.813177.39

