Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paytm rallies to new 52-week high after completing group restructuring

Paytm rallies to new 52-week high after completing group restructuring

Image
Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

One97 Communications, the parent of Paytm, rose 3.46% to Rs 1,366.90, extending its rally to a fourth straight session.

The stock hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,370.95 intraday and has gained 9.96% over the four consecutive sessions.

The rally came after One97 Communications said it completed the acquisition of the remaining stakes in three of its group companies as part of its ongoing effort to simplify its corporate structure. In a filing dated 28 November 2025, the company said it has purchased the final 9.99% stake in Foster Payment Networks, 67.55% in Paytm Insuretech, and 51.22% in Paytm Financial Services (PFSL). All three entities have now become wholly owned subsidiaries with effect from 28 November.

Following the PFSL acquisition, several companies in which PFSL holds investmentsAdmirable Software, Mobiquest Mobile Technologies, Urja Money and Fincollect Serviceshave also become step-down wholly owned subsidiaries through direct and indirect ownership.

Paytm is India's leading mobile payments and financial services distribution company. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 21 crore in Q2 FY26, significantly lower than the Rs 930 crore reported in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 24% year-on-year to Rs 2,061 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty December futures trade at premium

British Pound net speculative shorts rise

Indices decline for 2nd day; Nifty ends below 26,200 level

Mahindra & Mahindra records 57% growth in trucks and buses biz in Nov'25

Mahindra & Mahindra tractors sales jump 32% in Nov'25

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story