Bajaj Financial Securities standalone net profit rises 64.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 13.94% to Rs 194.37 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Financial Securities rose 64.03% to Rs 36.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.94% to Rs 194.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 170.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 148.14% to Rs 138.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 55.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 65.29% to Rs 796.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 482.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales194.37170.59 14 796.77482.05 65 OPM %71.3064.66 -70.3260.52 - PBDT50.9029.67 72 201.1385.70 135 PBT45.9525.59 80 183.2371.07 158 NP36.0221.96 64 138.6655.88 148

First Published: May 03 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

