Bajaj Financial Securities standalone net profit rises 64.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.94% to Rs 194.37 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Financial Securities rose 64.03% to Rs 36.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.94% to Rs 194.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 170.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 148.14% to Rs 138.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 55.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 65.29% to Rs 796.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 482.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

