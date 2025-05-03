InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit rises 13.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.48% to Rs 103.22 crore

Net profit of InfoBeans Technologies rose 13.64% to Rs 10.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.48% to Rs 103.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 68.98% to Rs 37.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.13% to Rs 394.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 368.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

103.2296.94394.78368.5218.7118.0017.3213.9622.8819.2180.6460.9116.3412.4954.0831.5210.509.2437.9722.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News